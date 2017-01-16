When Justin Trudeau walked into Kingston City Hall on Thursday Jan. 12 under a gold-tinted spotlight, a media flurry followed his every move. But before the glitz, while the Prime Minister’s aides hurriedly set up for his appearance, one of their stories set the tone for the afternoon’s discussion.Continue...
One of the first things I saw this morning was a Toronto Star article concerning more First Nations kids taking their lives, and chiefs calling for help to deal with the suicide crisis. In conversation with a friend about it, she said to me “I wish I could help, but as a student I just don’t know how.”Continue...
After spending three consecutive days in my pyjamas over the holidays, I booked an ambitious 10:30 a.m. timed-ticket and made my way downtown in Toronto for a spiritual experience like no other at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO).Continue...
Recently, the Agnes Etherington Art Centre was recognized by the Ontario Association of Art Galleries (OAAG) with three awards that celebrate the outstanding work of art galleries in the province.Continue...
Returning to class with the cold winter upon us, volleyball season is just starting to heat up. The men’s team begin the second half of their season this weekend against a 2-7 Royal Military College team, looking to continue their strong start to the 2016-17 campaign.Continue...
Every September, first-year engineering students enthusiastically attempt to remove a tam from the top of a grease-covered pole in a pit of mud, an annual engineering Orientation Week event known...Continue...