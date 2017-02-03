February 3, 2017

News

Non-academic misconduct statistics published for 2016

Between May 1 and Dec. 31, 2016, 30 investigations were launched through the AMS’ non-academic misconduct (NAM) system, a report to Assembly detailed.Continue...

Senate meeting discusses US immigration order, internal grants and senate-board communications

On Tuesday, the University Senate’s first meeting of 2017 began quietly.Continue...
February 3, 2017
Principal Woolf speaks out on US travel ban, welcoming affected academics to Queen’s
February 3, 2017
AMS Assembly approves final motion to dissolve Commission of Environmental Affairs
February 3, 2017
QHacks hackathon draws programmers from across North America
February 3, 2017
PhysEd program closure approved by Faculty Board

Features

Examining Queen's Alive's right to live

When Amanda Collins walked into Mac-Corry and caught sight of the Queen’s Alive booth, she first noticed the stack of bookmarks that read “Women DO regret their abortions!” and then she noticed...Continue...

From FDR to Trump

“It was very interesting when the election happened and for some people here it wasn’t real for them, when it was real for me.”Continue...
January 20, 2017
The 'first family' of Queen's
January 13, 2017
Why are male nurses outnumbered?
December 1, 2016
The student who came back to life
November 25, 2016
Rising tuition leading to empty cupboards

Editorials

Next step for Queen’s response to US immigrant ban: more than just words

Canadian universities have the power to be safe havens for vulnerable communities and positive values — so far, Queen’s is wielding this power well.Continue...

Students with special needs need more thoughtful aid

When it comes to finding the best ways to accommodate marginalized students, students with special needs can often be left out of the conversation.Continue...
January 31, 2017
Bell, let’s talk
January 31, 2017
Five years after water bottle ban, the decision needs another look
January 27, 2017
MTW’s sincerity surpasses JBP’s preparation
January 27, 2017
Town-gown relations still matter outside of Homecoming

Opinions

Talking Heads: Where would you go on exchange?

"A country in Scandinavia." Claire Weersink, PHEKin '20

"Japan." Jeffrey Turnock, Sci '17

"Paris." Claire Swarbrick, PHEKin '20

"Fiji...Continue...

Make sure you know before you go

When embarking on an education exchange experience, it’s important that young people acknowledge the differences that exist from society to society. This acknowledgment is the first step in making sure that the leaning taking place is healthy and beneficial to both the students and the country.Continue...
January 27, 2017
Talking Heads: What campus issues do you take into account most when voting for your AMS execs?
January 27, 2017
AMS' inaccessibility remains a problem
January 24, 2017
Dissolution of the CEA: unrealistic and irresponsible
January 20, 2017
Harsher punishments, safer streets

Arts

Decolonializing culture through the arts

“I hope to communicate in ways that encourage, move or incite people to pause and question ways of being, relating and thinking they take for granted,” Leah Decter, artist and activist, said in an interview with The Journal.Continue...

Drama queen and comedy machine

“Nothing kills me more than when people make art that doesn’t really say anything. I’m just like ‘bye’,” Rachel Manson, ArtSci ’17, said in an interview with The Journal. Amen.Continue...
February 3, 2017
Winter poetry slam brings the heat
February 3, 2017
Commentary: Who has the right to tell Indigenous stories?
January 31, 2017
Winter light show illuminates Kingston
January 27, 2017
A striking exhibition

Sports

Darcy Greenaway (right) at the face-off circle in the Gaels 3-2 loss.

Gaels fall to Paladins at 31st Carr-Harris Cup

When rivalry games are played, it brings out the best in both teams. Often, deep historical ties and bad blood boils over, with anything possible over the course of 60 minutes.Continue...
Stephanie Pascal made 31 saves against Laurentian, sealing the Gaels win.

Women’s hockey continues to roll

It wasn’t the start that any of them had in mind. After ten games, the women’s hockey team was looking at a 4-6 record and a discouraging weekend consisting of two straight losses. Something wasn’t right. And then it was.Continue...
Abby Dixon during the 2015-16 season.
February 3, 2017
Dixon grows as team flourishes
Men’s hockey is currently ranked seventh in Canada.
February 3, 2017
Gaels focus on successful system even with players gone
Isabelle Birchall spikes the ball.
February 3, 2017
Looking at the stats: women’s volleyball
Abby Dixon (7) carries the ball against Nipissing in their 96-46 victory.
January 31, 2017
Blowout victories keep women’s basketball undefeated

Lifestyle

The stories behind the structure: McIntosh Castle

One house, or rather, castle, located on Sydenham Street just a few blocks from campus is more famously known as McIntosh Castle.Continue...

Watching the nominees: La La Land and Fences

My favourite thing about movies is that when you look closely, you can see the combined hopes and fears of the people who made the film.Continue...
February 3, 2017
Things I wish I’d done before I signed my lease
February 3, 2017
You are the company you keep
February 3, 2017
A summer of experience at the Queen's Biology Station
January 31, 2017
The most underappreciated foods on campus

In Focus

Reaching for the tam

Every September, first-year engineering students enthusiastically attempt to remove a tam from the top of a grease-covered pole in a pit of mud, an annual engineering Orientation Week event known...Continue...

Kingston Hot Spots

One of the best parts of going to school at Queen’s is the town it’s inContinue...
August 2, 2016
Point/Counterpoint: Is the University’s drinking ban during Orientation Week effective?
August 2, 2016
Undergraduate certificate programs at Queen’s
August 2, 2016
Know your Frosh Weeks
August 2, 2016
Talking Heads: If you could give advice to your first-year self, what would it be?

The Journal, Queen's University - Since 1873

190 University Ave., Kingston, ON, K7L 3P4

  • Editorial Office: 613.533.2800
  • Business Office: 613.533.6711
  • Fax: 613.533.6728