January 21, 2017

Exception made for Lockridge prior to final Assembly decision

For AMS Secretariat Miguel Martinez, an unprecedented decision in AMS Assembly was preceded weeks in advance, by a conversation behind office doors. For him, the decision came down to the placement of a comma.Continue...

AMS website infected with virus

On Jan. 18, an anonymous hack originating in the Ukraine was successful in infecting virus information into the Alma Mater Society website, at myams.org.Continue...
January 20, 2017
SGPS to forgo signing of non-academic misconduct agency agreement
January 20, 2017
Queen’s unveils renewed nano-tech labratory
January 20, 2017
Professor diagnosed with breast cancer seeks specialized treatment
January 20, 2017
AMS Assembly Recap Jan. 19

The 'first family' of Queen's

Three siblings who built a school's cultural and athletic legacyContinue...

Why are male nurses outnumbered?

For Griffin Bastedo, being one of the six male students that make up the first year nursing program makes him feel special, rather than a minority.

“We’re nicknamed the ‘murses’,” Bastedo...Continue...

December 1, 2016
The student who came back to life
November 25, 2016
Rising tuition leading to empty cupboards
November 18, 2016
Contemplating the co-op
November 11, 2016
In photos: Remembering Queen’s contribution to WWI

Public editor position is a first step towards transparency and trust

In a world where newspapers are struggling to maintain a trusting relationship with their readership, the new public editor position at The Varsity is a step towards rebuilding that broken bridge.Continue...

A comparison between Canadian and American universities invites the bad and the good

Comparing Canadian universities to America’s Ivy League institutions is like comparing apples and oranges — it’s an invalid comparison as well as unnecessary.Continue...
January 20, 2017
Seasonal Affective Disorder deserves a separate conversation
January 17, 2017
Define the standard, then say tenured profs aren’t meeting it
January 17, 2017
Be accountable to change
January 17, 2017
We don’t belong on teachers’ social media

Harsher punishments, safer streets

In September of 2012, I received a phone call I never thought I would get.Continue...
  • January 20, 2017

Letter to the Editors: January 20

The '10 Hour Rule' needs to be abolished

In the 1990s the Ontario Government sought support from the Ontario Council on Graduate Studies (OCGS) for something called the...Continue...

January 13, 2017
Talking Heads: What New Year's Resolution are you already failing?
January 13, 2017
Advocacy starts young
December 1, 2016
Talking Heads: What are you most excited for this holiday season?
December 1, 2016
Letters to the Editors: December 1

A final goodbye to Mata Hari

On Tuesday night, a crowd gathered at the Isabel Bader Center for Performing Arts to witness the final days of Mata Hari before her execution at the Prison Saint-Lazare in Paris, France.Continue...

In the deep mid-winter, the Agnes froze over

There’s something cold about the Agnes Etherington Art Centre this winter, and it doesn’t have to do with the chilly weather outside.Continue...
January 20, 2017
There’s life outside of your student home
January 20, 2017
Exploring the museological narrative
January 17, 2017
Finnished with modern art
January 17, 2017
Queen’s launches new graduate arts programs

65 per cent of male students at Queen’s don’t know where to find help for mental health issues, according to QFTB.

Queen’s athletes use January to talk about mental health

While student athletes often see January as the start to the second half to their OUA season, it also becomes a time to speak about mental health.Continue...
Stephanie Pascal is back in net this season.

Finding herself back in the net

Stephanie Pascal turns her head. Head coach Matt Holmberg taps her on the shoulder and tells her that she’s going in. It’s the first game of the season for the women’s hockey team, playing against Nipissing, and it’s early in the third period. The Gaels are down 5-2.Continue...
The swim team will next compete at the winter invitational at U of T this weekend.
January 20, 2017
Hoping to make strides
Eric and Andrew Ming.
January 20, 2017
Brothers’ connection on and off the ice
Will Hoey makes his season debut after sitting out first semester with an injury.
January 17, 2017
Men’s volleyball rolls past RMC in straight sets
Tanner Graham scored 14 points, 11 rebounds and added four blocks in the 75-71 loss to U of T.
January 17, 2017
Men’s basketball struggles at home to open second half of season

  • January 20, 2017

S&M: First time fears

I’m a fourth year girl and am still a virgin. I know it’s not a huge deal as I’ve never had a long-term relationship, but I’m tired of being embarrassed by it and am just ready to get it over...Continue...

The psychology of unfulfilled resolutions

It’s Day 20 of the new year… have you kept your resolutions?

Did they work? Did the turning of the calendar year make any change at all? Here’s the scoop.

Fewer than 10 per cent of...Continue...

January 20, 2017
A hopeful series of events
January 20, 2017
Johnny’s introduction to the stock market
January 20, 2017
Prime Minister for a long weekend
January 17, 2017
A tired student's guide to wake-up songs

Reaching for the tam

Every September, first-year engineering students enthusiastically attempt to remove a tam from the top of a grease-covered pole in a pit of mud, an annual engineering Orientation Week event known...Continue...

Kingston Hot Spots

One of the best parts of going to school at Queen’s is the town it’s inContinue...
August 2, 2016
Point/Counterpoint: Is the University’s drinking ban during Orientation Week effective?
August 2, 2016
Undergraduate certificate programs at Queen’s
August 2, 2016
Know your Frosh Weeks
August 2, 2016
Talking Heads: If you could give advice to your first-year self, what would it be?

