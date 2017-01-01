January 1, 2017

Decision to cancel all TAPS socials for the year reversed

On Dec. 4, The AMS Pub Services (TAPS) ended a tumultuous semester for their service on a high note — with a reversal of a previous AMS Board decision, which cancelled any socials for the year, and what Vice President (Operations) Dave Walker called a “well-deserved” afternoon.Continue...

Board of Trustees addresses racism, strategic framework and student needs

On Friday, Dec. 2 the Queen’s Board of Trustee’s commenced their quarterly meeting in Richardson Hall with an address from Principal Daniel Woolf on the issues of racism facing campus in recent weeks.Continue...
December 19, 2016
Dec. 1 AMS Assembly recap
December 19, 2016
Eligibility alteration for AMS Speaker divides student leaders
December 1, 2016
Students protest admin response to campus party
December 1, 2016
Senate votes to take immediate action

The student who came back to life

“I had died around 3 or 4 a.m. and they found my body at 8:30 a.m.”Continue...

Rising tuition leading to empty cupboards

“It’s the remix to ignition, college student edition, eating ramen for dinner, can’t afford my tuition.”Continue...
November 18, 2016
Contemplating the co-op
November 11, 2016
In photos: Remembering Queen’s contribution to WWI
November 4, 2016
The human side of technology
October 28, 2016
The art of saving a program

Shutting out diverse opinions isn’t a holistic education

Marie Henein shouldn’t be shut out from university campuses for playing her part in a judicial system with a rape culture problem.Continue...

Look past the prison, to the person

Our interest often wrongly stems from a romanticizing of prisons with little genuine regard for inmates and their personal lives and experiences.Continue...
December 1, 2016
Editor’s Note
December 1, 2016
Divided learning is a grey area
November 25, 2016
Faltering media literacy spans wider than one generation
November 25, 2016
Clark Hall response positive, but after-the-fact training only goes so far

Talking Heads: What are you most excited for this holiday season?

"Hanging Christmas lights." Elspeth Yates, ArtSci '18

"Decorating the tree with my grandmother." Jordan Adair, ArtSci '18

"The food. I'm Polish." Ola...Continue...
  • December 1, 2016

Letters to the Editors: December 1

Responsibility lies in allyship

The students who wore culturally appropriative costumes at Beerfest last week have been labelled as racists or bigots. Whether or not...Continue...

November 25, 2016
Talking Heads: Thoughts on Week 11?
November 25, 2016
What should we remember?
November 18, 2016
Talking Heads: If you were to stage a protest, what would it be about?
November 18, 2016
It's about more than just climate justice

Behind the scenes at Cirque de Soleil

Cirque de Soleil has come to Kingston.Continue...

A new era for starving artists

A recent overhaul of the national arts budget has placed a much needed emphasis on Canadian artistry, pledging $550 million in funding to the Canada Council over five years.Continue...
December 1, 2016
‘Cello, Tone Deaf Festival!
December 1, 2016
Winter poetry contest
December 1, 2016
Snapping along to post-election blues
November 25, 2016
Tipsy review: Sex, drugs and Trump

From the darkness, finding light

Former football player Jesse Topley speaks on his struggles with mental healthContinue...
The water polo team celebrating their bronze medal in the ARC.

A former player’s perspective

The last time the men’s water polo team won an OUA medal was in 2004 — that was until last weekend when the team took bronze at the OUA Championships hosted by Queen’s in the ARC.Continue...
Francesco Vilardi battling in front of the net in the Gaels 6-3 loss against Ottawa.
December 1, 2016
Men's hockey weekend ends on positive note
Emily Hazlett (5) and Marianne Alarie (10) against Guelph.
December 1, 2016
Week 12 road games round up
The men’s water polo team is preparing for the OUA Championships this weekend.
November 25, 2016
Sights sets on podium finish at home
Director Dr. Jean Côté has devoted his research to the field of sports psychology.
November 25, 2016
Queen’s professor research hits the hardwood

This semester, I’ve felt more like a minority than ever

Two years ago, my shoulders didn’t automatically hunch when walking down Union St.Continue...

Voices from behind the doors: Queen’s School of Medicine

"My favourite part of medical school so far has been interacting with a patient and realizing I actually know the solution to their problem."Continue...
December 1, 2016
Life’s short, talk fast: A review of Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival
December 1, 2016
Alternative present ideas for the gift-giving challenged
December 1, 2016
Pass the eggnog
December 1, 2016
My time with Fred and George

Reaching for the tam

Every September, first-year engineering students enthusiastically attempt to remove a tam from the top of a grease-covered pole in a pit of mud, an annual engineering Orientation Week event known...Continue...

Kingston Hot Spots

One of the best parts of going to school at Queen’s is the town it’s inContinue...
August 2, 2016
Point/Counterpoint: Is the University’s drinking ban during Orientation Week effective?
August 2, 2016
Undergraduate certificate programs at Queen’s
August 2, 2016
Know your Frosh Weeks
August 2, 2016
Talking Heads: If you could give advice to your first-year self, what would it be?

