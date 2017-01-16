January 16, 2017

News

Justin Trudeau holds Q&A in Kingston as part of cross-country tour

When Justin Trudeau walked into Kingston City Hall on Thursday Jan. 12 under a gold-tinted spotlight, a media flurry followed his every move. But before the glitz, while the Prime Minister’s aides hurriedly set up for his appearance, one of their stories set the tone for the afternoon’s discussion.Continue...

Winter break news roundup

While campus saw a mass exodus for winter break, the University, Kingston Police and national funding groups chugged along with new developments.Continue...
January 13, 2017
Palmeri first to serve three terms as Nursing Science Society President
January 13, 2017
Queen’s 2015-16 Annual Report casts sunny lens on last academic year
January 13, 2017
New space to increase grad student interaction
January 13, 2017
Elections Preview: AMS Executive and Undergraduate Student Trustee Candidates

Features

Why are males nurses outnumbered?

For Griffin Bastedo, being one of the six male students that make up the first year nursing program makes him feel special, rather than a minority.

“We’re nicknamed the ‘murses’,” Bastedo...Continue...

The student who came back to life

“I had died around 3 or 4 a.m. and they found my body at 8:30 a.m.”Continue...
November 25, 2016
Rising tuition leading to empty cupboards
November 18, 2016
Contemplating the co-op
November 11, 2016
In photos: Remembering Queen’s contribution to WWI
November 4, 2016
The human side of technology

Editorials

For AMS Speaker policy changes, timing is everything

A recent push to change the AMS Speaker policy just before the AMS election season seems too hasty.Continue...

Yes, let’s hear about professors’ mental health too

There can be a place for professors to talk about their mental health in a classroom setting.Continue...
January 13, 2017
Polarizing opinions block productive dialogue
December 1, 2016
Shutting out diverse opinions isn’t a holistic education
December 1, 2016
Look past the prison, to the person
December 1, 2016
Editor’s Note

Opinions

Talking Heads: What New Year's Resolution are you already failing?

"Being less stressed." Olivia Litt, ConEd '18

"Cooking for myself more." Madison Kent, ConEd '18

"Going to the gym everyday." Sophie Travaglini, ArtSci '20

...Continue...

Advocacy starts young

One of the first things I saw this morning was a Toronto Star article concerning more First Nations kids taking their lives, and chiefs calling for help to deal with the suicide crisis. In conversation with a friend about it, she said to me “I wish I could help, but as a student I just don’t know how.”Continue...
December 1, 2016
Talking Heads: What are you most excited for this holiday season?
December 1, 2016
Letters to the Editors: December 1
November 25, 2016
Talking Heads: Thoughts on Week 11?
November 25, 2016
What should we remember?

Arts

Journeying through Mystical Landscapes

After spending three consecutive days in my pyjamas over the holidays, I booked an ambitious 10:30 a.m. timed-ticket and made my way downtown in Toronto for a spiritual experience like no other at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO).Continue...

Agnes honoured with three awards from OAAG

Recently, the Agnes Etherington Art Centre was recognized by the Ontario Association of Art Galleries (OAAG) with three awards that celebrate the outstanding work of art galleries in the province.Continue...
January 13, 2017
A thought-provoking bookshelf
January 13, 2017
The Disraeli Project wins award forty years in the making
December 17, 2016
Behind the scenes at Cirque de Soleil
December 1, 2016
A new era for starving artists

Sports

QJ predictions for the winter varsity teams

Women’s Basketball Currently: 1st in the OUA East; 5th in the country Predicted: 1st in the OUA East The women’s basketball team is one of the...Continue...

Men’s volleyball team looks forward to season’s second half

Returning to class with the cold winter upon us, volleyball season is just starting to heat up. The men’s team begin the second half of their season this weekend against a 2-7 Royal Military College team, looking to continue their strong start to the 2016-17 campaign.Continue...
Sammy Ayisi, one of the star players of the team this year.
January 13, 2017
On the road to success
Matti Muru at the Youth Sailing World Championships.
January 13, 2017
Queen’s student represents Canada at Youth Sailing World Championships
December 1, 2016
From the darkness, finding light
The water polo team celebrating their bronze medal in the ARC.
December 1, 2016
A former player’s perspective

Lifestyle

All the right moves

What is your “signature move” and how would you describe it?Continue...

Reporting on a whistleblower

“That red circle is a few millimeters off,” a member of Journal staff points out.Continue...
January 13, 2017
A new cheese for the New Year
January 13, 2017
My week using a fitness tracker
January 13, 2017
What makes January first the day to start being a better person?
January 13, 2017
A watchlist to watch out for

In Focus

Reaching for the tam

Every September, first-year engineering students enthusiastically attempt to remove a tam from the top of a grease-covered pole in a pit of mud, an annual engineering Orientation Week event known...Continue...

Kingston Hot Spots

One of the best parts of going to school at Queen’s is the town it’s inContinue...
August 2, 2016
Point/Counterpoint: Is the University’s drinking ban during Orientation Week effective?
August 2, 2016
Undergraduate certificate programs at Queen’s
August 2, 2016
Know your Frosh Weeks
August 2, 2016
Talking Heads: If you could give advice to your first-year self, what would it be?

