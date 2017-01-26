January 26, 2017

Recap: AMS executive candidates’ debate

An audience flocked to Wallace Hall on Tuesday to hear the AMS executive candidates answer student-submitted questions and hash out differences in their platforms.Continue...

Student Election Coverage 2017

The knowledge, the candidates and the controversiesContinue...
January 24, 2017
Golden Words seeks approval during mandatory fee review
January 20, 2017
Exception made for Lockridge prior to final Assembly decision
January 20, 2017
AMS website infected with virus
January 20, 2017
SGPS to forgo signing of non-academic misconduct agency agreement

Features

The 'first family' of Queen's

Three siblings who built a school's cultural and athletic legacyContinue...

Why are male nurses outnumbered?

For Griffin Bastedo, being one of the six male students that make up the first year nursing program makes him feel special, rather than a minority.

“We’re nicknamed the ‘murses’,” Bastedo...Continue...

December 1, 2016
The student who came back to life
November 25, 2016
Rising tuition leading to empty cupboards
November 18, 2016
Contemplating the co-op
November 11, 2016
In photos: Remembering Queen’s contribution to WWI

Editorials

When it comes to math, language matters

When people in positions of responsibility use the excuse ‘math is hard’, it may not seem like much. But when you zoom out, it can be a casual dismissal of a huge part of what pushes us forward as a generation.Continue...

Raising the minimum wage isn’t a solution to student poverty

Raising the minimum wage isn’t a solution to poverty, particularly poverty among student populations. As students who often work minimum wage jobs and struggle to make ends meet, pushing for a raise in minimum wage seemingly makes sense but we need to put more thought into its real implications.Continue...
January 24, 2017
Support for students with special needs requires long-term changes, not short-term tweaks
January 20, 2017
Public editor position is a first step towards transparency and trust
January 20, 2017
A comparison between Canadian and American universities invites the bad and the good
January 20, 2017
Seasonal Affective Disorder deserves a separate conversation

Opinions

Dissolution of the CEA: unrealistic and irresponsible

On Jan 19, to the dismay of the campus environmental community, the AMS Assembly passed a motion to dissolve the Commission of Environmental Affairs (CEA).Continue...

Harsher punishments, safer streets

In September of 2012, I received a phone call I never thought I would get.Continue...
January 20, 2017
Letter to the Editors: January 20
January 13, 2017
Talking Heads: What New Year's Resolution are you already failing?
January 13, 2017
Advocacy starts young
December 1, 2016
Talking Heads: What are you most excited for this holiday season?

Arts

A cliché preview of Focus Film Festival

In only three days, one of the most anticipated events for student filmmakers will reel into Grant Hall.Continue...

Staring into Beautiful Nothing

The suburban boredom of growing up in a town like Burlington gave rise to the sound of five-piece band Beautiful Nothing — an eclectic blend of 80s-inspired music with a mix of harsh guitar, synthesizers and heavy electronic drums.Continue...
January 20, 2017
A final goodbye to Mata Hari
January 20, 2017
In the deep mid-winter, the Agnes froze over
January 20, 2017
There’s life outside of your student home
January 20, 2017
Exploring the museological narrative

Sports

Below are the Sports Editor's choices for each team’s top performer.

Top performing Gaels

Just over half-way through the year, our Sports Editor picks each team’s top performer.Continue...
Women’s hockey beat UOIT 2-1 on the weekend away from home.

Gaels away from home weekend round up: Week 3

Mixed bag of results for travelling teams.Continue...
65 per cent of male students at Queen’s don’t know where to find help for mental health issues, according to QFTB.
January 20, 2017
Queen’s athletes use January to talk about mental health
Stephanie Pascal is back in net this season.
January 20, 2017
Finding herself back in the net
The swim team will next compete at the winter invitational at U of T this weekend.
January 20, 2017
Hoping to make strides
Eric and Andrew Ming.
January 20, 2017
Brothers’ connection on and off the ice

Lifestyle

Marching against a platform of hate

At 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, I gingerly crawled out of bed, trying not to wake my sleeping boyfriend as I went about getting ready for the Women’s March on Washington.Continue...

The five most underrated comedies on TV right now

The other day I was approached by a friend bearing a sad face, hair covered in popcorn and wobbly legs that screamed “inactivity.” I could tell they'd been binge watching.Continue...
January 24, 2017
From basic to delish with a mircowave
January 20, 2017
S&M: First time fears
January 20, 2017
The psychology of unfulfilled resolutions
January 20, 2017
A hopeful series of events

In Focus

Reaching for the tam

Every September, first-year engineering students enthusiastically attempt to remove a tam from the top of a grease-covered pole in a pit of mud, an annual engineering Orientation Week event known...Continue...

Kingston Hot Spots

One of the best parts of going to school at Queen’s is the town it’s inContinue...
August 2, 2016
Point/Counterpoint: Is the University’s drinking ban during Orientation Week effective?
August 2, 2016
Undergraduate certificate programs at Queen’s
August 2, 2016
Know your Frosh Weeks
August 2, 2016
Talking Heads: If you could give advice to your first-year self, what would it be?

